The Lack of Sex Ed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Did you know that, according to the most recent study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, almost half of the 20 million new sexually transmitted infections diagnosed each year are among young people from ages 15–24?

It’s no secret that STIs run rampant in college.

To make matters worse, 17 states in the U.S. don’t even require a sex education class in public schools. And, surprise, Kansas is one of those states, as well as surrounding states such as Missouri, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

This means many of our students aren’t as knowledgeable about sex health as they should be.

As for those of us who did have some sort of sex ed, it’s likely that it was years ago in middle school or early high school, in the form of a sex chapter covered in a general health class. This is the case for my history of “sex education.” And from what I’ve been told, it doesn’t seem to have been much different for many other students here. Most will say they had similar experiences, touching briefly in a health class what a condom was and learning about the different STIs.

So my question is, what is ESU doing to promote sex education?

Nothing. That’s what they’re doing.

If students are expected to complete a module on alcohol education, why not one on sex education? It is just as important, especially considering the fact that STIs are more common in our age than we think, and a large portion of ESU students come from states that don’t mandate sex ed in public high schools, as I previously mentioned before.

These two factors prove that college students desperately need to get educated with the facts, the do’s and don’ts, and the common myths. Otherwise, levels of STIs are likely to continue growing.

This lack of sexual health knowledge and prevalence of STIs is quite alarming, and if ESU wants the best for their students, then ensuring that sex education is provided through some medium needs to become a priority. Because, regardless of whether or not a student is sexually active, he or she needs to be well informed of the risks and dangers. And let’s be honest, most of us students are not “sexperts.”

The fact that sex isn’t talked about enough at an age where it’s so common to engage in the act, is pretty ironic. This is the most important time to be well educated about sex, so why aren’t measures being taken to educate us?

We shouldn’t have to rely solely on what we see on the TV, read on the internet or hear from our peers to be “educated” about sex, it’s not enough. We need to formally be taught about these things, or our generation will continue to be at stake.

Let’s go deeper than the surface about the birds and the bees, Emporia, for the safety and well-being of our students.