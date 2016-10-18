Athletes inducted into the Athletic Hall of Honor

Emporia State University holds the annual Athletics Hall of Honor breakfast Saturday morning in Webb Hall. The breakfast doubled as an award ceremony honoring ESU athletics and inducting seven different Alumni into the Hall of Honor including the 1999-2000 Women’s Basketball team.

The 35th Annual Hall of Honor Breakfast, sponsored by Emporia State athletics, was held the morning of homecoming day, Oct. 15, to induct the new members of the Athletic Hall of Honor.

2016 inductees include Bill Cinelli (Football 1971-74), Fred McClain (Football 1968-70), Steve Michael (Baseball 1987), Gabe Medina (Baseball 2005-06), Melissa Stevens (2003-06), George Breidenthal (honorary member), and the 1999-2000 Women’s Basketball team (Deena Holloway-Wilson, Tara Holloway-Churchill, Hilary Laird-Carlson, Mandy Jennings-Michaels, Ali Sprague-Schneider, Emily Bloss-Carpenter, and Angela Smith-Schmidt).

A committee of 40 members selects the inductees, according to sports information director Don Weast.

“Anyone can nominate an alumni for the Hall,” said Weast. “A ballot of about 30 to 50 nominees is sent to the committee and trimmed down to 12 to make up the final ballot.”

Typically 5 or 6 new members are inducted annually.

In order to be eligible for nomination, an alumni must be out of school for at least 10 years, and have graduated from ESU or competed for at least 2 seasons in their sport.

“Being a Hall of Honor, we look at more than just performance on the field, but also what they accomplished after their time at ESU,” said Weast.

The inductees each mentioned in their acceptance speeches that they cherished their time as athletes at Emporia State.

“I had nothing but positive experiences here,” said inductee Bill Cinelli, “The things that I learned here I instilled in my career in my teaching and coaching philosophy, as well as in the business I own.”

Other inductees also attributed to the lessons learned as ESU athletes.

“Competing on the softball team taught me a lot about pushing through tough times,” said inductee Melissa Stevens. “I learned how to work hard to find ways to be successful, even though things may not always go as planned.”