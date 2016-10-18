Standing Together

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The death toll in Haiti, from Hurricane Matthew, is now at 1000 people, according to aljazeera.com.

What makes this situation worse is now there is a cholera outbreak due to contaminated water and a lack of hygiene.

And the worst part of all? Not a single major news station is reporting this issue, and if they do have coverage over Hurricane Matthew, it’s over the damages Matthew has done in North Carolina or other American states.

It’s sad that The Bulletin has to get the death toll from a news source based in Doha, Qatar.

A city in the Persian Gulf is doing a better job at reporting the issues in Haiti than the United States.

It’s extremely saddening to know that people around the world aren’t trying to be better advocates about this subject. I’ve seen two people change their Facebook profile pictures to have a frame that says “I Stand With Haiti.”

Two People.

Yet, when the Paris and Orlando events happened, everyone was so quick to jump on those tragedies, to say they support them.

Do people in the Unites State feel that if it doesn’t happen to them, then they shouldn’t care? Have we as Americans become so self centered in the past 10 years? Where is same amount of the support for Haiti when Hurricane Katrina nearly wiped it off the face of the Earth? Or have we forgotten that the Caribbean is a place where people live?

Not to rag on the people who did change their profile pictures on Facebook, but what is that really changing? Sure, it shows you support them, that you keep the people who live there in your thoughts, but is that doing anything productive?

If you’re a student here at Emporia State and you think this isn’t an issue you should be worried about this issue. There are students from the Islands here that may very well not have a home to go back to.

How do you think those students feel about the fact that no one is covering the damages? They probably feel pretty hopeless.

There is hope, however. You can help.

You can donate time, money, and your energy.

We at The Bulletin realize everyone is pretty broke while they’re in college (and that some organizations keep the money donated), so while donating money might not be an option, you can still spread the word about Haiti and the other island nations affected by Hurricane Matthew.

Even just talking about it can do so much and it can show our fellow students who come from the Islands that we do in fact stand with them.