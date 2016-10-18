Police Reports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Oct. 11

1130..Female staff member reported two male students have been loitering in Plumb Hall for a few hours. Students were waiting for a meeting at the Student Advising Center.

1508..Singular/ Trusler zone 1 Fire Trouble. 4th floor electrical closet. Mechanical error.

1803..Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a runaway juvenile call in 500 S Congress.

0017..Officer stopped KS 487JECT in 400 W 15th. Verbal warning for a stop sign violation at I-35 and Merchant.

Oct. 12

1321..Officer responded to a Blue Light emergency telephone call at King Hall. Driver was escorted to his bus.

1412..Officer took report of a theft from the Key Shop in the Physical Plant.

1725..Officers received a report of three males riding four-wheelers on the west campus trails north of I-35. Subjects were advised to not ride on state property and left the area.

2154..Officers responded to a Blue Light emergency telephone call at the Student Rec Center. Dispatch received no response. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

2230..Officer responded to a Blue Light Emergency phone southeast of King Hall. Officer was unable to locate anyone in the area.

0310..Officer assisted the Emporia Police Department at 1333 Merchant reference an unknown suicidal subject. Officer attempted to contact the Emergency Notification Team with no answer and left voicemail.

Oct. 13

0828..Officer responded to an Opossum in Memorial Union trash can. Ground crew released animal.

Oct. 14

2255..Butcher Hall missing alarm zone 65 smoke detector in hallway by Room 111. Mechanical error.

Oct. 15

1416..Officer took report of damage to a vehicle on MO PM4G7K.

1435..Building Services personnel reported unauthorized subjects in the HPER building. Subjects left building prior to officer’s arrival.

1523..Officer contacted the operator of KS 949EQD at 1829 Merchant and advised to not where headphones while driving.

1526..Female student requested to speak with an officer at ESU PD HQ in reference to a criminal threat.

0205..Ambulance responded to South Twin Towers Room 715 for an unconscious person. Female student was transported to Newman Regional Health by ambulance.

Oct. 16

0815..Student reported a threatening message written on a white board outside of her room. Officer contacted her and took report.

1851..Officer assisted the Emporia Police Dept. with a car stop at 18th and Morningside Dr.

1932..Officer stopped KS 611FJY at 1600 Merchant St. Verbal warning was given for defective headlight.

Oct. 17

1125..Jacob Mendez reported a suspicious odor at on 7th floor of North Twin Towers. Officer was unable to locate source of the odor.