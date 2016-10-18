6 Atletas y El Equipo de Baloncesto de Mujeres de 1999 son Instalados al salón de honor de atletas
El 35o desayuno anual del salón de honor de atletas fue celebrado la manan del día de homecoming el 15 de octubre para instalar los miembros nuevos.
Los miembros nuevos fueron Bill Cinelli (Football 1971-74), Fred McClain (Football 1968-70), Steve Michael (Béisbol 1987), Gabe Medina (Beisbol 2005-06), Melissa Stevens (2003-06), George Breidenthal (miembro de honor) y el equipo de baloncesto de mujeres de 1999 (Deena Holloway-Wilson, Tara Holloway-Churchill, Hilary Laird-Carlson, Mandy Jennings-Michaels, Ali Sprague-Schneider, Emily Bloss-Carpenter y Angela Smith-Schmidt).
Según el director de información de deportes, Don Weast, un comité de 40 miembros seleccionan los ganadores.
“Cualquiera puede nominar a un alumno al salón,” dijo Weast. “Una balota de 30 a 50 nominados es revisado por el comité y reducida a 12 nominados para la balota final.”
Típicamente ay 5 o6 miembros nuevos instalados anualmente.
Para ser elegibles, alumnos tienen que haber terminado la escuela en por lo menos hace 10 años y haber graduado de ESU o competido por lo menos dos temporadas en sus deportes.
“Ciendo el salón de honor, no solo nos enfocamos en el éxito en el deporte, sino también en lo que logran después de ESU,” dijo Weast.
Los miembros nuevos mencionaron su aprecio por su tiempo como atletas de Emporia State.
“Solo tuve experiencias buenas aquí,” dijo Bill Cinelli, “Lo que aprendí aquí me ayudó en mi carrera como maestro y entrenador, además de ayudarme me en mi negocio.”
Otros miembros nuevos hablaron de las lecciones que aprendieron gracias al deporte.
“Compitiendo en el equipo de sofbol me enseñó cómo perseverar por los tiempos difíciles,” dijo Melissa Stevens. “Aprendí cómo trabajar para ser exitosa, aunque no siempre van las cosas como planeamos.”
