Herman Jones, “It’s About Respect”

2016 distinguished alumni and Shawnee County Sheriff, Herman Jones, speaks to criminology students about his life in law enforcement .

ESU’s Distinguished Alumni for the 2016 year is Herman Jones spoke about his experience at Emporia State in the 1980s and career in law enforcement with Alfredo Montalvo’s, chair of sociology, anthropology, and crime and delinquency studies, criminology class this past Friday.

“I really loved his talk and thought that it was very significant in that the he spoke about the importance of staying in school and graduating,” said Susan Zuber-Chall, Sociology, Anthropology, and Crime and Delinquency Studies lecturer. “He also talked about having a goal and working towards it and how vital to one’s life that is as well. Sheriff Jones is a dynamic speaker and an excellent representative of law enforcement at its best.”

Jones, who worked as a student night guard on campus, received a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1991. Currently, he is a Shawnee County Sheriff.

Jones is a member of the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association, the National Sheriff’s Association, the FBI National Academy Associates, the Shawnee County Department of Corrections’ Public Relations Board, and the Topeka Safe Streets Coalition.

Jones expressed his value for education and passion for law enforcement.

“You don’t really need a degree to go into law enforcement,” said Jones, “But by earning a degree, you expand your horizons and find yourself. No one can take that away from you.”

Jones believes that being a public servant is what law enforcement is about.

“You have to love people and have to have a sense of honor, dignity, and integrity,” said Jones.

Students in the class enjoyed Jones’ energy and his discussion about showing respect to earn respect.

“I think he is a law enforcer who should be looked up to because of the way he treats all people with respect,” said AJ Clay, senior crime and delinquency major. “I like the fact that he got involved on campus to find what he loves and to help pay for his school.”

Herman Jones was presented with his Distinguished Alumni Award at the Black & Gold Gala that Friday night.