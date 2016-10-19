The student news site of Emporia State University.
PRIDE Celebrates National Coming Out Day

Donald Goode, Photographer • October 19, 2016Leave a Comment

Kelly Workman, junior elementary education major, tells a story during a coming out event last Wednesday in the Veterans Hall of Honor of how she took a girl to prom as a date, and a priest called her parents the next day to inform them their daughter had a female date. People respecting individuality and diversity in education (PRIDE) held the event in honor of national coming out day last Tuesday.

