ESU track & field alum celebrate rededication of Zola Witten track

Emporia members celebrate the re-dedication of the Zola track at Welch Stadium on Thursday during homecoming week. The track was remodeled over the summer and was christened by those in attendance with a lap around the golden O.

Emporia State University’s Zola Witten track was rededicated Friday following recent renovations done to the track and field. A ceremony was held to celebrate the event, and over one hundred track & field alum attended, as well as notable donors who donated to the renovations.

The Zola Witten track, which hadn’t been renovated since the 90s, now boasts a gold top surface, a rare thing, according to Mark Stanbrough, director of coaching education.

“It represents Emporia State,” Stanbrough said.

When the track was first constructed in 1935, it was cinder and since its inception, three NCAA division II national track meets have been hosted on the track. It would later be renovated into an asphalt track in the late 60s, according to Stanbrough.

It wasn’t renovated again until the early 90s. The new renovation has been twenty years in the making. Tracks typically require maintenance and renovation every five to seven years, according to Stanbrough.

“It was time for a new surface,” Stanbrough said.

The renovations were made possible by donations from various donors, including the City of Emporia, the James Trust, Frank Karnes, Mike & Joyce Reynolds, the USD 251 school district, and the alumni foundation. The renovations for the track and field cost roughly $900,000, according to Kent Weiser, athletic director.

“The last track was aging, pretty brittle, and very hard, even tearing away,” said Steve Blocker, head track and field coach. “We made the very most out of that, and the athletes are very grateful for the renovation.”

ESU track & field alum were invited to join the bell-ringing ceremony, meant to honor the people who gave money to the track, according to Stanbrough. The ceremony was followed by a ceremonial walk-run. Afterwards the alum were allowed to mingle with the current track & field athletes.

“Got a lot of legends coming back, which makes it exciting,” Stanbrough said.

“It’s very aweing to see some of these alums,” Blocker said. “They were superstars, and so to see them here and see what this school and track facility means to them, is really pretty amazing.”

The renovated track will also benefit the campus from a recruiting standpoint, according to Blocker.

“To be able to bring new students here from high school and for them to see that we have very strong facilities, that puts a positive impact on them and their parents,” Blocker said. The track also benefits current track and field athletes. “It’s a place where they can come down, get a run in during the day if they need to. Track students love it.”