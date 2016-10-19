Faculty Senate passes resolution to weapons policy six weeks after it passes
Six weeks since the passing of Faculty Senate Bill 16001 Weapons Policy: Concealed Carry, faculty senate passed the last resolution to the bill today. The resolution, Faculty Senate Resolution 16003, was to ban firearms from Emporia State University and sponsored by Robert Jones, professor of psychical sciences.
“I didn’t expect it to pass,” Jones said. “I’m worried that we’re guilty of negligence if we don’t do something. I think we could even be sued for criminal negligence.”
The resolution wasn’t discussed during the same time the bill was passed due to time constraints, according to Rob Catlett, faculty senate vice president, director of the Center for Economic Education and assistant professor of mathematics and economics.
“My interpretation is that the senate can pass as many resolutions it would like, it’s an expression of sentiment,” Catlett said. “We’ve already expressed our sentiment in this one resolution, we could have changed our minds, so we could pass another one. We could have supplemented it. It’s an expression of the will of the faculty senate.”
The resolution does not address resending the original resolution or what the faculty senate has passed in terms of FSB 16001, according to Catlett.
“A resolution speaks for the senate of the faculty, it is not binding on anyone, expect it’s our considered opinion, our collective wisdom as to what we think is how we want to express our ideas,” Catlett said. “One of the issues with this is it looks a little bit like a bill when we look at the ‘we’re going to prohibit things.’ A resolution would effectively say we are opposed to something rather than to say this would go into the policy manual, because a resolution would not go into the policy manual unless there was a really unusual set of circumstances.”
A bill is a considered opinion of the senate that goes through a first reading then on to a second reading where if the president signs it, it goes into the policy manual, according to Catlett.
“My first thought in reading this is that language is a little dramatic,” said Paul Jacobson-Miller, assistant director of residential life. “My second thought was that’s not necessarily a bad thing because we’ve shared information from the survey…we’ve had a less dramatic version, (and) a more dramatic version, even if it doesn’t have any force, just sharing that viewpoint in a slightly different way. I would change that where it says all firearms (should be banned), that would mean we don’t think our university police should have firearms on campus as well.”
After much discussion on rather to include the language that “all firearms, with the exception of those carried by law enforcement officer, should be prohibited on campus” the resolution was passed without that change to the amendment with 13 in favor and only ten opposed.
The next faculty senate meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Preston Family Room.
