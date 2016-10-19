The student news site of Emporia State University.
Filed under Español, Latin@s

Eventos para el mes de Hispanos continúan

Salma Villa, Spanish Translator • October 19, 2016Leave a Comment

Eventos para el mes de Hispanos continúan

John Reynolds

Estudiantes de ESU se juntan para un juego llamado, “Puedes nombrar 5?” durante la noche de juegos de herencia Hispana el último Viernes en la Unión Memorial. El evento era para continuar las celebraciones del mes de Hispanos y atraer a la comunidad de ESU.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under Español

Estudiantes Empleados Perderán Subsidios para el Cuidado de la Salud, Dicen las Universidades de Kansas

TOPEKA- Empezando el año que viene, estudiantes empleados perderán subsidios para el cuidado de la salud en las universidades de Kansas. Un cambio q...

Foote toma grandes pasos por el fútbol Americano de Emporia State

Mitch Foote se sienta en una silla en el vestíbulo del edificio HPER en el Estado de Emporia. Su mochila está al lado de el, tiene algo en sus manos...

El Arte de Colaboración Comunitaria

El departamento de policía de Emporia invitó a estudiantes de arte de ESU para pintar un muro en un pasillo de la oficina central del departamento. ...

Tanto por ciento de Graduaciones y Estudiantes Prospectos baja Resulta en caida en Matricula

Un informe reciente de Emporia State demuestra que la matrícula se ha reducido de un 6.094 por ciento en el semestre de otoño del 2015 hasta un 5.88...

El equipo de fútbol americano de Los Hornets ganan contra Northeastern State 47-27 para su quinta victoria consecutiva

Las tres partes del equipo #18 de Emporia State anotaron en la derrota de Northern State el sábado pasado en Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Los Hornets tenían...

Other stories filed under Latin@s

Estudiantes Empleados Perderán Subsidios para el Cuidado de la Salud, Dicen las Universidades de Kansas

TOPEKA- Empezando el año que viene, estudiantes empleados perderán subsidios para el cuidado de la salud en las universidades de Kansas. Un cambio q...

Foote toma grandes pasos por el fútbol Americano de Emporia State

Mitch Foote se sienta en una silla en el vestíbulo del edificio HPER en el Estado de Emporia. Su mochila está al lado de el, tiene algo en sus manos...

El Arte de Colaboración Comunitaria

El departamento de policía de Emporia invitó a estudiantes de arte de ESU para pintar un muro en un pasillo de la oficina central del departamento. ...

Tanto por ciento de Graduaciones y Estudiantes Prospectos baja Resulta en caida en Matricula

Un informe reciente de Emporia State demuestra que la matrícula se ha reducido de un 6.094 por ciento en el semestre de otoño del 2015 hasta un 5.88...

El equipo de fútbol americano de Los Hornets ganan contra Northeastern State 47-27 para su quinta victoria consecutiva

Las tres partes del equipo #18 de Emporia State anotaron en la derrota de Northern State el sábado pasado en Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Los Hornets tenían...

The student news site of Emporia State University.
Eventos para el mes de Hispanos continúan