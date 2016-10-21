ESU Bahamian students come together during Hurricane Matthew

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

ESU Bahamian students shared their thoughts and feeling on hurricane Matthew’s impact on the Bahamas. Hurricane Matthew struck the islands October 5th through October 6th as a category 3 and 4 hurricane, with high winds and floods causing damage to towns and cities on all 700 islands of the Bahamas, which is below sea level.

“Roads caved in and buildings collapsed,” said Miquie Bowe, sophomore environmental chemistry major, of her home of New Providence island. “A lot of families don’t have homes…We’re really trying to recover from Matthew.”

Matthew is one of the worst storms to strike the capital city of Nassau since 1929, according to Bowe,

“This is one of the worst storms we’ve had in a while,” Bowe said.

Last year, San Salvador was struck by hurricane Joaquin, a category 4 storm. Citizens of the island suffered limited food and water, with supplies having to boated or flown in, according to Kendrea Jones, crime & delinquency studies senior.

“I’m pretty sure the islands impacted are facing the same things. Some people lost everything,” Jones said.

Many are left without electricity and power still to this day, according to Royell Bowleg, biology junior.

“They didn’t have power for two weeks,” Bowleg said.

The distance from home during the storm was difficult for the students.

“Here I am waiting on the call to my mom or my friends to tell me how they are feeling, how they are doing,” Bowleg said. “I felt helpless.”

“I missed a class because it was so stressful during that time,” Bowe said. “Being here and knowing my family was back in the Bahamas, I was very afraid.”

Some of the students found comfort with one another, coming together during the storm.

“We were having a get-together and talking about what’s going on with each other’s family,” Bowleg said. “It was a way of coping, knowing we are fellow students from the same country going through the same experience.”

“We cried together, stuck together during that time,” Bowe said.

The students were able to find ways to communicate with their family and friends in the Bahamas.

“A lot of phone companies made it so calls to and from our country were free,” Bowe said.

“Even though I’m here in the US, technology has made it so much easier to connect with family and friends back in the Bahamas,” Bowleg said. “I was able to be there to support my friends and family through the ordeal.”

After the storm, and the dust had settled, many came together to help one another.

“After the storm, the closeness of small communities became obvious,” Jones said. “It’s beautiful to see neighbors helping neighbors.”

“A lot of people say that they feel blessed to be able to help out,” Jones said.