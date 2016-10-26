The student news site of Emporia State University.
PRIDE celebra el Día Nacional de Salir Fuera

Jose Medrano, Spanish Translator • October 26, 2016Leave a Comment

Donald Goode

Kelly Workman, estudiante de tercer año especializando en educación primaria, cuenta una historia durante un evento de salir el miércoles pasado en el Salón de los Veteranos de Honor de cómo tomó una chica a prom como una pareja, y un sacerdote llamó a sus padres al día siguiente para informarles que su hija tenía una acompañante femenina. Las personas respetando la individualidad y la diversidad en la educación (PRIDE) llevaron a cabo el evento en honor del Día Nacional de Salir Fuera el martes pasado.

