Español, Latin@s

Fogata “Gritar Como Nunca”

Jud Hawley, Spanish Translator • October 26, 2016Leave a Comment

  • El césped cerca al agujero se quemó algunas veces durante el evento en Wilson Park. El cuerpo de bomberos de Emporia llegó y controló el fuego y aseguró la  seguridad de los que rodeaban la fogata, a pesar de que el área estaba rodeada por cuerdas. (John Reynolds) (John Reynolds)
  • Los estudiantes de Emporia State y miembros de la comunidad miran mientras el consejo de Actividades de la Unión empiezan la Fogata “Gritar Como Nunca” organizada el viernes por la noche en Wilson Park. La fogata fue uno de muchos eventos que pasaron durante la semana de Homecoming. (John Reynolds) (John Reynolds)
  • Las porristas de Emporia State University, junto a la banda, asistieron a la fogata para animar y representar ala escuela. Vida Griega también actuó al competir en un concurso de coros. (John Reynolds) (John Reynolds)
Other stories filed under Español

Estudiantes de Las Bahamas en ESU se Apoyan Durante Huracán Matthew

Los estudiantes procedentes de las Bahamas en Emporia State University compartieron sus ideas y sentimientos con respecto al impacto de Huracán Matth...

Equipo de Fútbol Soccer Hornets es Derrotado Frente a Lindenwood en Día de ‘Seniors’

El equipo de fútbol soccer de Emporia State fue derrotado 1-0 por Lindenwood el domingo pasado por la tarde, día de ‘Seniors’ en el ESU Pitch, c...

PRIDE celebra el Día Nacional de Salir Fuera
PRIDE celebra el Día Nacional de Salir Fuera
Estudiante detenido en la Unión Memorial

Fred Karcher, gerente general de Sodexo, llamó a la policía y seguridad de campus para asistir con un incidente a las 2 p.m. en el Hornet Express el...

ESU voleibol barrido por Bearcats #17

equipo de voleibol de Emporia State luchó contra Northwest Missouri #17 el sábado pasado en Maryville. Fueron barridas en conjuntos de tres sets [14...

Fogata “Gritar Como Nunca”