El césped cerca al agujero se quemó algunas veces durante el evento en Wilson Park. El cuerpo de bomberos de Emporia llegó y controló el fuego y aseguró la seguridad de los que rodeaban la fogata, a pesar de que el área estaba rodeada por cuerdas. (John Reynolds) (John Reynolds)
Los estudiantes de Emporia State y miembros de la comunidad miran mientras el consejo de Actividades de la Unión empiezan la Fogata “Gritar Como Nunca” organizada el viernes por la noche en Wilson Park. La fogata fue uno de muchos eventos que pasaron durante la semana de Homecoming. (John Reynolds) (John Reynolds)
Las porristas de Emporia State University, junto a la banda, asistieron a la fogata para animar y representar ala escuela. Vida Griega también actuó al competir en un concurso de coros. (John Reynolds)
