Equipo de Fútbol Soccer Hornets es Derrotado Frente a Lindenwood en Día de ‘Seniors’
El equipo de fútbol soccer de Emporia State fue derrotado 1-0 por Lindenwood el domingo pasado por la tarde, día de ‘Seniors’ en el ESU Pitch, cambiando su récord a 5-7-2 por la temporada y 3-4 en partidos de conferencia. Las Lady Hornets iban contra el viento ofensivamente en la primera mitad y solo pudieron disparar el balón tres veces el los 45 minutos.
El único gol ocurrió cuando quedaban 13:18 minutos y fue la delantera Jackie Linder de los Lions quien logró hacer gol en una escapada de 15 yardas.
Lindenwood obligó a la portera de cuarto año Yadira Rivero a bloquear 6 intentos en la primera mitad.
Emporia State disparó más que Lindenwood 11-3 en la segunda mitad pero aún así no hicieron ningún gol. Tanna Benefiel, centrocampista de primer año y Maria Walden, delantera de segundo año hicieron 3 intentos por hacer puntos.
