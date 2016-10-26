The student news site of Emporia State University.
Filed under Deportes, Español, Latin@s

Equipo de Fútbol Soccer Hornets es Derrotado Frente a Lindenwood en Día de ‘Seniors’

Jud Hawley, Spanish Translator • October 26, 2016Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






El equipo de fútbol soccer de Emporia State fue derrotado 1-0 por Lindenwood el domingo pasado por la tarde, día de ‘Seniors’ en el ESU Pitch, cambiando su récord a 5-7-2 por la temporada y 3-4 en partidos de conferencia. Las Lady Hornets iban contra el viento ofensivamente en la primera mitad y solo pudieron disparar el balón tres veces el los 45 minutos.

El único gol ocurrió cuando quedaban 13:18 minutos y fue la delantera Jackie Linder de los Lions quien logró hacer gol en una escapada de 15 yardas.

Lindenwood obligó a la portera de cuarto año Yadira Rivero a bloquear 6 intentos en la primera mitad.

Emporia State disparó más que Lindenwood 11-3 en la segunda mitad pero aún así no hicieron ningún gol. Tanna Benefiel, centrocampista de primer año y Maria Walden, delantera de segundo año hicieron 3 intentos por hacer puntos.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under Deportes

ESU voleibol barrido por Bearcats #17

equipo de voleibol de Emporia State luchó contra Northwest Missouri #17 el sábado pasado en Maryville. Fueron barridas en conjuntos de tres sets [14...

Hornets sobreviven susto, derrotan a Lindenwood 35-28 en el juego de homecoming
Hornets sobreviven susto, derrotan a Lindenwood 35-28 en el juego de homecoming
Foote toma grandes pasos por el fútbol Americano de Emporia State

Mitch Foote se sienta en una silla en el vestíbulo del edificio HPER en el Estado de Emporia. Su mochila está al lado de el, tiene algo en sus manos...

El equipo de fútbol americano de Los Hornets ganan contra Northeastern State 47-27 para su quinta victoria consecutiva

Las tres partes del equipo #18 de Emporia State anotaron en la derrota de Northern State el sábado pasado en Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Los Hornets tenían...

Equipo de voleibol cae en tres sets a Las Lopers

El equipo de voleibol de Emporia State cayó en tres sets 22-25, 16-25, 12-25 a el equipo #3 de Nebraska-Kearney en casa el sábado pasado. ESU sal...

Other stories filed under Español

Estudiantes de Las Bahamas en ESU se Apoyan Durante Huracán Matthew

Los estudiantes procedentes de las Bahamas en Emporia State University compartieron sus ideas y sentimientos con respecto al impacto de Huracán Matth...

Fogata “Gritar Como Nunca”

...

PRIDE celebra el Día Nacional de Salir Fuera
PRIDE celebra el Día Nacional de Salir Fuera
Estudiante detenido en la Unión Memorial

Fred Karcher, gerente general de Sodexo, llamó a la policía y seguridad de campus para asistir con un incidente a las 2 p.m. en el Hornet Express el...

ESU voleibol barrido por Bearcats #17

equipo de voleibol de Emporia State luchó contra Northwest Missouri #17 el sábado pasado en Maryville. Fueron barridas en conjuntos de tres sets [14...

The student news site of Emporia State University.
Equipo de Fútbol Soccer Hornets es Derrotado Frente a Lindenwood en Día de ‘Seniors’