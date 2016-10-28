Sexual assault numbers on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 2016 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report was released to the public on Tuesday, September 27. In the report, three sexual assaults that occurred in the 2015 calendar year were confirmed, and it showed one rape on-campus and two off-campus.

“I think it’s important to remember and remind people what the legal definition of rape is because many people may think of it as non-consensual intercourse,” said Lynn Hobson, dean of student affairs. “But rape in Kansas is any degree of penetration with any object when it’s not consensual.”

According to the report, not only does this report comply with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, it is part of the ongoing effort to inform people on safety programs and services available and the best practices to assist in maintaining safety and the security of others.

“We’re in the process of figuring out the next step will be to train staff ,” said Lisa Moritz, associate affirmative action officer and Title 9 Deputy coordinator. “One thing we do is all of the athletic teams, male and female, when they have their meetings at the beginning of the semester or the school year, compliance meetings are held and in those Lynn Hobson and I attended all of those and gave some information on the Violence Against Women Act. ”

The two off-campus rappings were reported to have occurred at a fraternity house that is no longer on campus and it is important to remember that these were reported rapes, not necessarily cases that have gone through the court system, according to Hobson.

“What I understand is that for the off-campus (rape allegations), that is an ongoing investigation,” Hobson said. “It’s my understanding that one of them is a student who completed all of the required sanctions just in order to return this fall.”

According to Hoover, it is the job of ESU Policy and Safety to gather the evidence and information to try to determine if there is probable cause to believe that the crime was committed and sometimes they don’t necessarily get to that point.

“Our job is to gather the facts and then present those facts to the higher authority that makes those decisions about the prosecution,” said Hoover. “If it’s a sexual assault, we’re going to let the prosecution look and that way there can be no question later on whether we did or didn’t do everything we should have done and/or maybe our decision making was somehow flawed.”

Regarding the increase in reported rapes for the 2015 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, Hoover says that like anything, some years there’s more and some years there’s less and some years there’s more that are reported and other years there’s not and rape is probably the most underreported criminal offense.