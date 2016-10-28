A conversation of intersectionality and identity

Reverend Dr. Jamie Washington delivers his presentation over intersectionality on Monday in the Preston Family Room. The presentation has been presented at many other universities and has received a number of positive reviews from those that attended.

ESU students, faculty and staff were invited to join in a conversation with Rev. Dr. Jamie Washington Monday over topics such as identity, intersectionality, race and sexuality. Washington is president and founder of the Washington Consulting Group, the Social Justice Training Institute, and also serves as visiting assistant professor of religion and social ethics at Winston Salem State University.

“He was bold and very dynamic, and he was energetic,” said Destinee Harris, master in industrial and organizational psychology. “He was coming from a place of passion.”

Though technically a speech, the event was introduced and handled as a conversation, with Washington inviting those in attendance to speak to one another as partners to engage in the conversation.

“He kind of made us get out there and talk to different people, made it very interactive,” said Kayla Gilmore, president of black student union and junior political science major.

Washington touched on topics of sexuality and race, as well as gender and all the parts that make up an individual’s identity, and how they interact.

“None of us are just one thing,” Washington said. “We are full human beings, we live in our raced, gendered, classed bodies, and all of those dynamics inform how we see the world.”

Gilmore believes that her race and gender create how the world sees her and vice versa.

“All these identities play into how we interact with oppression dynamics,” Gilmore said. “I am black, a woman and a black woman, all three different things to me, but they all intersect in a lot of ways. It’s not just one particular part of me that affects me or helps me sculpt my worldview.”

Harris says that it is important to recognize all of yourself.

“It is realizing you are more than one hat, you are more than race, gender, sexuality,” Harris said. “It is about owning all of yourself instead of segregating or sectioning off parts of it.”

An important point touched upon by Washington, according to Harris, is for individuals to “engage fully in that moment with people who are different from yourself, allowing yourself to be vulnerable to do so.”

“(It is important to) take these conversations out of spaces like this and take them to spaces where we probably wouldn’t have this conversation,” Gilmore said. “It’s the people who weren’t here who most need to have these conversations.”

People experience humanity differently, Washington explains, based upon the social construct of identities.

“To pretend like that’s not true does not serve the common good,” Washington said.