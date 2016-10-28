ESU Republicans discuss concerns with concealed carry, abortion, state government

Mark Schreiber, republican candidate for the 60th District seat in the Kansas House, speaks with Gracey McAllister, president of the ESU Collegiate Republicans, and Megan Hilbish, member, during his visit on Monday evening.

In a red, white and blue room, littered with signs reading “Trump, Pence: Make America Great Again,” “Vote No on Activist Judges” and “Lyon County Republican Party,” the Emporia State Collegiate Republicans, a recognized student organization, met with Mark Schreiber, a Republican running for a house seat, to discuss serving in public office, campaign strategies and his viewpoints on concealed carry, abortion and the state government’s status. This was ESU’s Collegiate Republican’s second meeting, which took place last Monday in the Lyon County Republican Party headquarters, 1124 Commercial St.

“I’m pro second amendment,” said Schreiber. “I know some have brought up the grade I got from the NRA (National Rifle Association), which was an F. This puzzled me, because I’m a lifetime hunter and gun owner.”

Grayce McAllister, president of collegiate republicans, precinct committeewoman for Lyon County Republican Party and freshman international business major, then asked about Schreiber’s viewpoint on abortion and his pro-life stance.

“I am pro-life,” said Schreiber. “I think it is one of the hardest decisions for a woman to make.”

Megan Hilbish, member of collegiate republicans and junior crime and delinquency studies and political science major asked about Schreibers position on the concealed carry law for Kansas campuses, which will allow anyone with a concealed carry license to carry on campus, as of July 1, 2017.

“It gives me pause,” said Schreiber. “I’m all for training and knowing how to use a gun, and I am not entirely sure that if we let our college students have concealed carry, they would have the proper training…I’ve traveled to many different college campuses. I was a college student, I raised two college students, and it gives me pause.”

Schreiber, who prides himself on being a lifelong Kansan and a lifelong republican, graduated from Emporia State University and has lived in the district for more than 27 years, also spoke about his ongoing campaign and how he became a politician.

“I think it was great to learn about Mark Schreiber’s personal viewpoints, his platform, what he aligns with the republican party and it was very informative to also learn about lobbyist,” said Hilbish. “Obviously, tonight, we didn’t have a big turn out, so we’ll keep putting the name out, that collegiate republicans is a RSO on campus, to get more members. We’ll have other speakers and other events.”

ESU’s Collegiate Republicans will be meeting next month, for a social meeting. The meeting will consist of a movie and popcorn, Nov. 7 at Lyon County Republican headquarters.