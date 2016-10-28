ESU portrayed poorly in gender diversity, satisfactory in ethnic diversity

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

College factual, chosen by USA Today as their “college rankings data provider,” and Military Times as “Best for Vets,” rates Emporia State as similar to other Kansas universities in ethnic diversity, but as falling behind in gender diversity. The website is the first to appear when searching “Emporia State diversity.”

“I think as students start looking at institutions and start valuing the components of diversity, I would hope that prospective students would look at the university website and actually reach out to our offices to get a more realistic idea,” said Jason Brooks assistant dean of students for diversity, equity and inclusion. “It’s easy to say, ‘Hey, I went on to XYZ website and this is what it’s telling me, are these numbers accurate?’”

The website is important, even though we might want to write it off, because people are going to see it when it pops up, according to Brooks.

“We’re actually really close to the national average (in gender diversity),” said Allison Garrett, president. “The national average is about 60% female and 40% male, and that’s really close to where we are…No one is going to be 50/50, except places like MIT…If we are a little higher, it is because we are a teacher’s college, which tends to attract females.”

College factual says ESU “represents diversity (ethnic, age, and gender) of the state and surrounding area.” However, when using the compare tool, ESU falls behind other universities in gender equality.

“I know we do have a larger female population, or those who identify as female here at Emporia State, than we do male,” said Brooks.

College factual was not gender inclusive, in the sense that it only went off of students biological, binary gender.

“I have not been involved in any conversations that dealt with the diversification of gender (when it comes to targeting people for enrollment),” said Shelly Gehrke, assistant provost for enrollment management and academic success in admissions and student advising center. “When I acquired this position there were two drafts for target enrollment plans for those two groups (African-Americans and Hispanic peoples)…I have been working with Jason Brooks and Deanna Williams to start some initiatives, focusing on that diversity development.”

ESU scores higher than other universities, in ethnicity, except for Wichita State University.

“I think we have to look at where Emporia State is located in the state, especially in the context of WSU, KSU and KU,” Brooks said. “When we start looking at the demographics of not only the city, but we also have to see what’s connected to the city…Wichita State has an air force base connected to it…You have to think about the demographic of the people who go through that airbase throughout the years. We have a very large diversity component in the United States military.”