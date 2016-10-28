Attorneys decline to make charge in rape case

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Lyon County Attorney’s office announced yesterday that it is declining to file charges against the individuals involved in a rape case that took place at the Emporia State University chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity house last year.

“We’re (Lyon County Attorney’s Office) declining to file any charges against any of the individuals because of insufficient evidence,” said Marc Goodman, Lyon County attorney. “Not because there was no evidence but that there was insufficient evidence to make a convention.”

The official statement from the Lyon County Attorney’s office is as follows: “The county attorney’s office has received all reports from a complete and thorough investigation by Emporia Police detectives. Based upon those this office declines to initiate charges on any individual or individuals named in the Emporia State University case. This declination is based upon insufficient evidence to support a conviction, while insufficient, admissible and conflicting evidence to support a conviction which in turn would have negative impacts on the victims. Ethically, it is the prosecution’s duty to seek justice and protection of the rights of all. It is required even of the defendant and this office will not be a party to manipulating or offering any presentation of facts to create the conviction of a crime.”

ESU had no response to the statement, according to Gwen Larson, assistant director of media relations.

Though there are some prosecutors with the mentality to manipulate the evidence or offer the presentation of facts to create a conviction, it is unethical to do so and something the office would never be a part of, according to Goodman.

“When looking at rape there are four things we look at. For this we are looking at sex with a victim without consent or incapable of giving consent due to which the condition is apparent to the offender,” Goodman said. “Must be able to show they were so intoxicated they were unable to give consent and the offender knew or should have known.”

The process of investigation that then leads up to a decision on if they will file charges involves taking everything gathered in the investigation, statements, lab reports, ect, and then interpreting the results, according to Goodman.

“We have to interpret that information,” Goodman said. “If we can establish that there is enough evidence to convict them beyond a reasonable doubt we will, but if not we can’t press the charges ethically.”