Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 causes changes at airports

Trending memes and breaking news has given much attention to the fact that several of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 phones are overheating, causing fires and explosions. The ongoing problem and attention to the defect has caused Samsung to issue two recalls and for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to implement a ban on bringing the phone aboard planes.

“It’s a good thing to ban potentially exploding devices on planes because fires on planes is not good no matter how you cut it,” said Rachel Spaulding, assistant professor of English, modern language and journalism. “It’s also problematic since Samsung is the only competitor to Apple, so it’s bad for Samsung.”

Spaulding and a student traveled to the Rocky Mountain Modern Language Association conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, when they heard about it. Additionally, a group of honors college students were traveling to the National Collegiate Honors Conference in Seattle, Washington, when they heard the same report.

“We were flying to Seattle and back and the announcements were made throughout the terminal at regular intervals,” said Nicholas Sumner, senior information systems major. “I had already known about the ban on them so it wasn’t a surprise or anything.”

The FAA announced that they are issuing an emergency order to “ban all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone devices from air transportation in the United States,” according to the announcement. It goes on to say “individuals who own or possess a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device may not transport the device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the United States. This prohibition includes all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices. The phones also cannot be shipped as air cargo”.

The ban became active on Oct. 15.

“I don’t know how adaptive humans are going to be to this because it’s going to take more time and cause more problems. They (airports) are going to have to check the luggage for the phone,” Spaulding said. “International travel is going to be a problem. It’s a hassle already with having to go through customs and then back through the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) people with them now having to look through bags for the phone.”

Samsung issued their first recall of the phones in early September when reports of the old model they sent out as replacement started malfunctioning, caused them to order a second recall in early October for all Galaxy Note 7 devices, along with canceling the phone and banning the sell of it, according to samsung.com

“I feel like enforcement will be extremely difficult, although I don’t know if TSA is able to see the type of phones that people are carrying when they empty their pockets as they go through security,” said Andy Renteria, junior chemistry and physics major. “If they can tell, then I guess it won’t be too difficult to enforce it. I’m sure a lot of disputes will occur because people won’t want to just throw away their phone as they’re going through security.”

The fact that the phones have been having problems and that they had to issue two recalls raises more questions, according to Spaulding.

“There shouldn’t have been such a rush to get the product out,” Spaulding said. “Maybe extend the testing for longer periods before it goes on to the market so we can make sure these products are safe.”