Why you shouldn’t conceal and carry

I’m going to preface this by saying that I have grown up with guns in the house and I have been shooting guns my entire life, something not uncommon to hear in today’s society. I come from a strong military family where guns were a prominent part of life. My brother continues to conceal carry today.

I, myself, am comfortable with guns, but with the new bill coming into play next year, on July 1, 2017, allowing concealed carry on campus, I am terrified for myself and for my peers.

Concealed carry classes are notorious for being ill taught, too brief and not thorough enough with the important and relevant information.

And then, in April of last year, Brownback signed a bill into law that allows “constitutional carry,” which means anyone in Kansas over 21 can conceal carry without a permit.

This means, anyone, without a day of training, can go buy a gun, put it in their holster on their waistband and carry it around.

This is terrifying to me.

Now, the number one argument I hear is, “well just you wait! You’ll be lucky, thankful and glad that someone was conceal carrying around you when a school shooting happens! They can save your life!”

Can they though?

Do they really have the adequate training and skills to save my life in the event of a school shooter?

Say this was the circumstance: one day, I’m sitting there in one of my English classes and a shooter bursts in the room, or maybe they were already in the room. Say that, someone, a “would-be hero,” stands up, pulls a gun out of their holster and aims it at the shooter.

Are they really prepared to take someone’s life?

Do they have the training to pull that trigger?

Would they really, with the way they are likely going to be shaking from fear, hit their mark?

And even if they do, do they have the ability to deal with the aftermath?

The answer is no.

The reality is that people will freeze. And when they do freeze, the person who is ready to kill everyone will turn on the “would-be hero,” and shoot them first.

When you pull that gun out to save everyone? All you’re doing is putting a big, red target sign on your chest and saying “hit me first.”

If you’re thinking “oh no, that doesn’t apply to me,” I would invite you to examine yourself more closely.

Are you sure you have the proper and adequate training?

How many times do you practice shooting?

Could you hit the target the first time?

Could you stop shaking long enough to incapacitate the threat?

Or would you put yourself and everyone at further risk?

If the answer to any of these is no, for the safety of your mental and physical health, and for the safety of others, think twice before trying to conceal carry next year.