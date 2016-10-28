Why you should vote this coming election

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s 2016, and that means that it is a big year for politics.

It could also be a year to make history.

There is a lot going on with the Senate and the House of Representatives. Thirty-four seats in the Senate are up for election along with all 435 House seats. This election is super important, if you haven’t noticed.

Why is this important?

Well, most college students are at least 18 years old, the legal voting age in the United States. If you have registered to vote, you need to exert your right to vote.

It is a constitutional right for all to vote.

This election is one that will be remembered for years to come.

The two main presidential candidates are unique. Hillary Clinton could be the first female president. Donald Trump could be the third businessman to be president, the first two being George H.W. and George W. Bush.

Whatever your views, you need to make them heard. Voting allows us, as the American people, to tell elected officials just what we want. The Democratic party could take over the Senate or the House again, if enough people vote.

It is especially important for young people to vote. This is the first time where we actually might have a say in who runs the country. According the the United States Census, only 38 percent of eligible 18 to 24 year olds showed up to vote in the 2012 election.

That number is ridiculously low. Let’s raise that number this year.

If you are not from the Emporia area, there are different ways for you to vote.

First, you could request a mail in ballot. You are sent the ballot from the county where you are registered to vote, then you fill it out and mail it to that county. You can also vote in advance. This is a good option if you will be going home before November 8.

Finding another option is worth it when you can help choose the next president or the next senator or representative.

Do not underestimate the power of voting or the power in numbers.

One vote may not seem like a lot, but your vote could help decide the election. Plus, voting feels good. If an election goes the way you want, it means you helped it go that way. If your preferred candidate does not win, then you know you did what you could. You can’t complain about the election results if you don’t vote.

It is also extremely easy to learn about the candidates with this thing called “the Internet.” You can learn about a candidate’s views on different issues so that you can make an educated decision.

Voting is an important right that our ancestors worked hard to get. It is a right that we should be thankful for and exert whenever we can.

That is why you should vote.