Join the resistance

In the Sept. 29 issue of The Bulletin, a #NoGunsOnKansasCampuses petition, which is featured prominently on the website, was unveiled to the Emporia State campus and community.

The goal of this petition is to express to our Governor, Sam Brownback, and the Kansas Board of Regents, who made this bill into a law, our supreme dissatisfaction with it. The law, which goes into effect July 1, 2017 allows for concealed carry on all college campuses that receive state funding.

As Editor-in-Chief, I definitely expected some flack. A man in the Memorial Union yelled at one of my reporters at as she was handing out papers that held the petition.

I received several comments about this topic.

“Why wasn’t The Bulletin doing something about this earlier?” while simultaneously hearing “Wow, The Bulletin is covering guns again? Haven’t you guys had enough?”

What was unexpected, was receiving an email, not 24 hours later, from a group in Wichita, Kansas that wanted to help spread the word about our petition and get the ball rolling on confronting the Kansas government. The group, which is led by Debbie Ojeda-Leitner, graduate student at Wichita State University, is a psychology organization interested in stopping guns on Wichita’s campus as well.

Since then, contacts at other schools, such as Pitt State and the University of Kansas, have been made to create an interuniversity petition.

This petition is important, because as students, faculty, staff and community members, we need to know we can be safe. Opening it up so everyone can conceal carry, cancels out that safeness.

It’s so amazing to see a group of students, working together, for a common goal.

If you also believe having guns on campus does not benefit the overall safety of students on this campus, join our group. Sign the petition on our website.

Let everyone know, that they too have a voice, but voices tied together are a lot stronger than a bunch of individual voices.

Work with the #NoGunsOnKansasCampuses group, to let your voice be heard.