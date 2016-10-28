Debate analysis offers perspective

Heidi Hamilton, associate professor of communication and theatre and director of gender and ethic studies, (left) Christopher Loghry, instructor and director of debate, (center) and Michael Smith, chair of the social sciences, (right) discuss the last presidential debate after the debate watch party in the PKP Room located in the memorial union last Wednesday. They discussed the debate styles of the candidates, the topics they discussed and answered questions.

The second debate watch party hosted by Emporia State University faculty and public affairs club offered new perspectives on the debate styles of the presidential candidates during the third presidential debate.

“I hope that students were able to learn a little bit more, to understand better why the candidates debate the way they do,” said Chris Loghry, director of debate.

In addition to Loghry, Michael Smith, social sciences chair, and Heidi Hamilton, assistant professor of communication and theatre, offered perspectives to watch partygoers.

“It was important for each of us to be there,” Loghry said. “Michael (Smith) was able to offer a political science perspective, and Heidi analyzed the debate styles from a perspective of gender where I looked at the way the candidates interacted.”

Each of these different perspectives resonated with students. For some, the most interesting analysis was the gendered analysis presented by Hamilton.

“Hamilton explaining the different way men and women communicate and how the candidates choose to communicate was interesting and stayed with me the most,” said Holly Clark, junior accounting major.

For others, the opportunity for the audience to ask their own questions was significant.

“I thought it was successful, and I liked how when I asked how they thought Bernie Sanders would have done they said he wouldn’t have done any worse than either of the candidates,” said Murad Jalilov, member of the public affairs club and senior political science and English major.

Regardless of the manner of participation, many in attendance thought it was a success.

“As a new faculty it was fun to do something with faculty outside of my discipline and be able to connect with faculty outside of the department,” Loghry said.

Students also thought the event went well.

“I thought it was a nice way to watch the debate, with people instead of alone or not at all,” Clark said. “Very informative, loved the snacks. And I liked the commentary afterwards, having extra viewpoints of what’s going on was helpful.”