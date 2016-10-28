Graduates have nothing to fear regarding subsidies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Kansas graduates will not have their health insurance subsidies taken away from them for the 2017-2018 school year. Last Friday, the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) released a statement on extending the student insurance premium subsidy.

“Currently, we have 150 eligible graduate students,” said Jerald Spotswood, dean of graduate school and distance education. “But of that number 67 have elected to take it. So that’s about 44 percent of students actually take it. It’s not something which all students basically take.”

The graduates students have an option to get student health care into a package and the university subsidizes 75 percent of that and the students pay 25 percent, according to Spotswood.

“Pending further guidance, the Departments will not assert that a premium reduction arrangement offered by an institution of higher education fails to satisfy PHS Act section 2711 or 2713 if the arrangement is offered in connection with student health coverage,” the KBOR statement read.

According to Werner Golling, vice president for administration and finance, this means that the health insurance premium subsidy provided to eligible 3Gs who enroll in the KBOR student insurance plan can continue until the Departments inform us otherwise.

“Their (KBOR) providing relief it extends the prior enforcement relief,” said Golling. “Apparently, the premium reduction arrangement we were not able to do that, but now we will continue to be because the arrangement is offered in connection with student health coverage. The subsidy provided can continue, which is good news for us.”