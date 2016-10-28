Kansas general will speak at veterans round table

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Kansas adjutant general will be the guest speaker at the annual meeting of the Veterans Roundtable at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the Memorial Union.

Major General Lee Tafanelli’s address will be “The Kansas National Guard: Past, Present, and Future.” He will be introduced by John O. Sanderson, retired colonel. The meeting will be held in the Preston Family Room, and is free and open to the public. The sponsors of the Veterans Roundtable are the Department of Social Sciences and the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.

Tafanelli was sworn in as adjutant general in 2011 and promoted to major general in the Kansas National Guard. As adjutant general, Tafanelli oversees the activities of more than 7,700 soldiers and airmen in the Kansas Army and Air National Guard. As director of Kansas Emergency Management, he “guides a professional core of personnel that prepare for, respond to and mitigate disasters,” according to the department’s website.