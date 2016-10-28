The student news site of Emporia State University.
Filed under Briefs, News

IT offers information at security talk

October 28, 2016Leave a Comment

IT offers information at security talk

Sarajo Mance

Ryan Kurtenbach, director of network and security solutions, talks to students and faculty about password security, phishing, and identity theft Monday in Preston Family Room. A variety of donuts, as well as coffee and water, were served to any student who was interested in attending the informative event.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under Briefs

The Bulletin’s Online Weeks

As part of our new Audience First Initiative, we will be spacing out our print editions with online editions. What this means is that you, the reader...

Hornets for hope inform students during suicide prevention week
Hornets for hope inform students during suicide prevention week
In Brief

The Out of Darkness Walk, a suicide prevention event, will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. Online registration is open until noon tomorrow, but individ...

Foundation president announced
Foundation president announced
Dean of the School of Business announced
Dean of the School of Business announced

Other stories filed under News

Kansas general will speak at veterans round table

The Kansas adjutant general will be the guest speaker at the annual meeting of the Veterans Roundtable at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the Memorial U...

Graduates have nothing to fear regarding subsidies

Kansas graduates will not have their health insurance subsidies taken away from them for the 2017-2018 school year. Last Friday, the Kansas Board of R...

55 false alarms on campus this semester
55 false alarms on campus this semester
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 causes changes at airports
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 causes changes at airports
Attorneys decline to make charge in rape case
Attorneys decline to make charge in rape case
The student news site of Emporia State University.
IT offers information at security talk