The student news site of Emporia State University.
Filed under Soccer, Sports

ESU soccer grabs road win at Missouri Western

Derrick Duncan, Sports Writer • October 28, 2016Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Emporia State soccer improved its MIAA conference record to 5-4 with a 2-1 victory at Missouri Western last Sunday in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Tanna Benefiel, freshman midfielder, got the Hornets on the board just before halftime. Her strike from 22 yards out met the net with just 15 seconds left in the opening period.

In the 69th minute, Benefiel found Nicole Dietrich, freshman forward, in the box to extend Emporia State’s lead to 2-0.

Missouri Western got on the board with 6:29 left in the match when Cassidy Menke scored off a blocked shot to cut the lead to 2-1. The Hornets were able to kill the clock over the next six and a half minutes, allowing only one shot by the Griffons during that time.

Yadira Rivera, senior goalkeeper, was forced to make eight saves as the Hornets were outshot 15-5 overall and 9-3 on goal.

Emporia State travels to Topeka this Friday for a match against archrival Washburn. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The Turnpike Tussle will be the second-to-last regular-season match for the Hornets, who will wrap up the season on Sunday at Nebraska-Kearney. Emporia State needs a win or two ties in their final two matches to guarantee them a spot in the MIAA Conference Tournament.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under Soccer

Hornet soccer falls to Lindenwood on Senior Day

The Emporia State soccer team fell 1-0 to Lindenwood last Sunday afternoon on Senior Day at the ESU Pitch, moving their record to  5-7-2 on the seaso...

ESU soccer records third straight shutout with 3-0 win over Missouri Southern

A 3-0 victory over Missouri Southern last Sunday on the ESU pitch gave the Lady Hornets soccer team their third shutout in a row. Senior defender E...

Emporia State soccer grabs first MIAA win against Central Oklahoma

Emporia State soccer broke their three-game losing streak and handed Central Oklahoma their first MIAA loss with a 2-0 victory in Edmond last Sunday. ...

Homegrown Rivera meets “goals” for ESU soccer
Homegrown Rivera meets “goals” for ESU soccer
Soccer goes 0-1-1 at MIAA/GAC Challenge

The Emporia State soccer team traveled to Arkadelphia, Arkansas last Friday for the MIAA/GAC Challenge. Emporia matched up against Ouachita Baptist i...

Other stories filed under Sports

ESU volleyball gets swept by #25 Rockhurst

Emporia State volleyball played their seventh nationally-ranked team in their last 14 matches Tuesday, falling in three sets at #25 Rockhurst in Kansa...

Hornet women place 8th, men 10th, at MIAA Cross Country Championships

A couple of Hornet runners finished with impressive performances last Saturday at the MIAA Cross Country Championships in Elsah, Illinois. Senior Emi...

Letter from Emporia State’s Head Football Coach

To the ESU student body, Let me start by thanking all of the Emporia State students that have come to our home games and even some road games this ye...

Hornets win in Pittsburg for first time since 2003

The Emporia State offense racked up 549 total yards and 28 first downs on route to their first victory at Carnie Smith Stadium in 13 seasons last Satu...

Schoenfeld runs past limits for Emporia State cross country, track and field
Schoenfeld runs past limits for Emporia State cross country, track and field
The student news site of Emporia State University.
ESU soccer grabs road win at Missouri Western