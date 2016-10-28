ESU soccer grabs road win at Missouri Western

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emporia State soccer improved its MIAA conference record to 5-4 with a 2-1 victory at Missouri Western last Sunday in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Tanna Benefiel, freshman midfielder, got the Hornets on the board just before halftime. Her strike from 22 yards out met the net with just 15 seconds left in the opening period.

In the 69th minute, Benefiel found Nicole Dietrich, freshman forward, in the box to extend Emporia State’s lead to 2-0.

Missouri Western got on the board with 6:29 left in the match when Cassidy Menke scored off a blocked shot to cut the lead to 2-1. The Hornets were able to kill the clock over the next six and a half minutes, allowing only one shot by the Griffons during that time.

Yadira Rivera, senior goalkeeper, was forced to make eight saves as the Hornets were outshot 15-5 overall and 9-3 on goal.

Emporia State travels to Topeka this Friday for a match against archrival Washburn. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The Turnpike Tussle will be the second-to-last regular-season match for the Hornets, who will wrap up the season on Sunday at Nebraska-Kearney. Emporia State needs a win or two ties in their final two matches to guarantee them a spot in the MIAA Conference Tournament.