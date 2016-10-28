Letter from Emporia State’s Head Football Coach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

To the ESU student body,

Let me start by thanking all of the Emporia State students that have come to our home games and even some road games this year. Your support has been awesome and our football team really appreciates it.

Second, I want to say that I feel our marching band has really stepped it up. Whether it’s been joining us on the Hornet Walk or rocking Welch Stadium during the games, they’ve had our back this year.

I truly believe that college football can help bring a campus together. It’s a once-a-week show that allows students to relax away from the pressures of school and work. And we happen to put a pretty good product on the field. The Hornets are 7-1 and are in the top ten in the nation.

Our seniors have a chance to do something that’s never been done before at Emporia State – go to the playoffs in three of their four years. This Saturday will be the biggest test we’ve had since the first game of the year.

We need your support in the stands, not just during the game but before the game as well. Line the street from the Union to the Stadium for our Hornet Walk at 11 a.m. Go tailgate and have a great time until 1:30. Then start making your way into Welch Stadium so you’re ready to go when the band takes the field 20 minutes before kickoff and we honor our 21 seniors ten minutes before kickoff.

If you’ve been coming to the games all year, make sure you come back on Saturday and bring a few friends. If you’ve never been to a game, come out and see what you’ve been missing.

#StingersUp #PACKWELCH

Garin Higgins

Head Football Coach