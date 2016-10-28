Hornet women place 8th, men 10th, at MIAA Cross Country Championships
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A couple of Hornet runners finished with impressive performances last Saturday at the MIAA Cross Country Championships in Elsah, Illinois.
Senior Emily Schoenfeld lead the Lady Hornets with an 11th-place finish in the women’s 6k race as she received All-MIAA Conference honors for the third straight year. Her time of 22:19.44 helped earn Emporia State an 8th-place team finish. Junior Mercy Perez was the second Lady Hornet to cross the finish line. Her time of 23:45.90 was good for 37th overall. Altogether, the six ESU women combined for a score of 234.
Junior Brian Newkirk had the top finish for the Hornet men and missed out on All-MIAA honors by one spot. Newkirk’s time of 25:39.19 earned him a 21st-place finish in a crowded men’s 8k race.
Junior Thomas LaRoche was the next ESU runner to cross the line. He finished in 33rd with a time of 26:03.36. The eight Hornet men combined for a 10th-place finish with a score of 221.
Emporia State runners will now prepare for their biggest race of the year at the NCAA Cross Country Central Regional Championships. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.