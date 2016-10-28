The student news site of Emporia State University.
Hornet women place 8th, men 10th, at MIAA Cross Country Championships

Adam Blake, Sports Editor • October 28, 2016Leave a Comment

A couple of Hornet runners finished with impressive performances last Saturday at the MIAA Cross Country Championships in Elsah, Illinois.

Senior Emily Schoenfeld lead the Lady Hornets with an 11th-place finish in the women’s 6k race as she received All-MIAA Conference honors for the third straight year. Her time of 22:19.44 helped earn Emporia State an 8th-place team finish. Junior Mercy Perez was the second Lady Hornet to cross the finish line. Her time of 23:45.90 was good for 37th overall. Altogether, the six ESU women combined for a score of 234.

Junior Brian Newkirk had the top finish for the Hornet men and missed out on All-MIAA honors by one spot. Newkirk’s time of 25:39.19 earned him a 21st-place finish in a crowded men’s 8k race.

Junior Thomas LaRoche was the next ESU runner to cross the line. He finished in 33rd with a time of 26:03.36. The eight Hornet men combined for a 10th-place finish with a score of 221.

Emporia State runners will now prepare for their biggest race of the year at the NCAA Cross Country Central Regional Championships. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

