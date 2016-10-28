ESU volleyball gets swept by #25 Rockhurst

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emporia State volleyball played their seventh nationally-ranked team in their last 14 matches Tuesday, falling in three sets at #25 Rockhurst in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Hornets came out with an early 3-1 lead in the first set on a pair of kills from Shayla Cotman, senior middle hitter, and Jamie Hauptman, sophomore outside hitter.

Emporia State led 6-5 when the Hawks went on an 8-1 run to take control of the set, eventually winning by a score of 25-15.

The Hornets jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the second set behind three kills from senior outside hitter Josie Williams.

Rockhurst went on a 5-0 run to take the lead only to see an Emporia State comeback that tied the score at 7. The Hawks scored the next two points and steadily pulled away from there, winning set two 25-17.

The third set saw another early 3-1 Hornet lead. Emporia State took a 14-13 advantage on another Williams kill before the Hawks went on a 6-0 run to take the lead for good.

Rockhurst took the third set by a score of 25-18, dropping the Hornets record to 11-15 on the season.

Emporia State will close out October with a pair of home matches this weekend.

Saturday night the Hornets will see another ranked opponent as they play host to #16 Northwest Missouri at 7p.m.

The Hornets will then prepare for battle against Missouri Western at 2 p.m. on Sunday.