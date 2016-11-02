Fourth floor of library opens for honor students, open to public soon

The fourth floor of the William Allen White Library is closed until Monday due to necessary construction. The remodeling includes study and conference rooms, as well as individual cubbies and variety of furniture.

The fourth floor of William Allen White Library was opened last Wednesday to honor students who help in the Honors College Engagement Center.

Renovations began in the middle of summer and were done by Emporia State University, according to Rich Jensen, physical plant utilities manager.

“We (university facilities) still have to move the Center for Great Plains down to the third floor,” Jensen said. “Then we have to demo the space the Great Plains area occupied and then renovate.”

The Center for the Great Plains Studies is moving down to the third floor of the library to take the space that was originally the Honors College Engagement Center, according to Gary Wyatt, assistant provost, director of the Honors College and professor of sociology, anthropology and crime and delinquency studies.

“It’ll (the 4th floor) provide more of a central location for the Honor’s College,” Wyatt said. “There will also be a few more facilities for faculty to work with and provide students with the ability to work and hold meetings. It’s sort of a homebase for the Honors College, but there will be a lot more to it and other students will be able to use the floor to study and the rooms for meetings.”

Along with a new space for the engagement center, the renovations included the installation of a seminar room, a conference room, several news desks, tables and chairs for studying along with some group studying areas and new equipment such as touchscreen learning surfaces, according to Wyatt.

“I’m not sure of any major problems that have come during the renovations,” Wyatt said. “There was some miscommunication but we were never without a home and the engagement center was only closed for a day and that was to move it up to the fourth floor.”

There has been a lot of positive feeback about the renovations from not only students but faculty as well, according to Wyatt.

“I love it, it’s absolutely beautiful,” said Abigaile Weiser, sophomore sociology major. “We came up here and freaked out, it’s absolutely amazing.”

The renovations to the fourth floor are to be done within three to four weeks, allowing it to be open to the public upon completion, according to Jensen.