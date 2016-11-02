Do Your Jobs, Professors

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

At Emporia State, as with most colleges, you have to take a variety of courses.

Some courses will be within your major or field of study. You can take courses that interest you, but you also have to take the basics. You have two semesters of composition, at least one math class, two science classes and more.

More likely than not, you will have to take a class that you don’t really like. That’s why it’s important that the professor does their job to teach the classes better.

Throughout my time in college, I have come across a few professors who would rather research all day and they don’t really seem to care about their students. At a bigger school, like KU, professors can probably get away with that. With the small class sizes here, professors need to do a better job of educating their students instead of focusing solely on research.

One of the professors I had last year rarely acknowledged the fact that the class was a general education requirement for most of the students there. It was a subject that I, personally, wasn’t all that excited about taking, but I had to as one of my last few general education classes. The professor also spoke pretty regular about their research projects; they once were gone for almost three weeks for research.

Why is this okay?

Since it is the fall semester many people on campus, especially in general education classes, are freshmen. This is the first time they are taking classes at ESU. Do we really want to leave the impression that professors care more about research and writing than about the students they teach? The job title is some variant on “professor.”

Their job is to teach a few classes in their field of expertise each semester. I understand that professors also have to conduct research as part of that job or for their own interest, but a professor’s teaching style or availability for help could make or break a student’s college experience.

Even with major classes, professors still need to help their students stay interested so that they can do well on any tests they have and prepare for more challenging classes down the line.

Professors should also cover ALL of the material introduced in a given class. A professor’s personal distaste regarding an area of a class is not reason enough to skip over it. Just as the desire to research shouldn’t be enough to qualify someone to teach.

Emporia State is known for its teacher education program. Dozens of future teachers set foot on this campus every year, so shouldn’t they be able to have access to good teachers?

For education majors, college is similar to a job shadowing experience. Students get to watch their professors teach class on a daily basis and it can be really discouraging if they do not have good professors to learn from. The professors need to be mentors for all students regardless of major, and a professor’s enthusiasm, or lack thereof, might cause a student to lose interest in the subject and change their major, or their school.

With a school the size of ESU, professors could do a lot more to keep their students engaged and prepare them for the working world.

Of course, there will be some classes that you have to take that you could not care less about, and it’s in these classes where the professor’s attitude can make a world of difference. A professor’s job is to teach and inspire the next generation; that’s what they need to focus on.