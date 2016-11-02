Las mujeres Hornet se llevan el 8º lugar y los hombres el 10º en los campeonatos MIAA del cross country
Un par de corredores Hornet terminaron con desempeños impresionantes el sábado pasado en los campeonatos del cross country MIAA en Elsah, Illinois.
Estudiante de último año, Emily Schoenfeld, dirigió a las Hornets con un 11º puesto en la carrera 6k y recibió honores en la Conferencia All-MIAA por el tercer año consecutivo. Su tiempo de 22:19.44 sirvió para que Emporia State obtuviera el 8º lugar. Estudiante de tercer año, Mercy Pérez, fue la segunda Hornet en cruzar la línea. Su tiempo de 23:45.90 fue bueno para un puntaje de 37. Juntas, las seis mujeres de ESU combinaron para una puntuación de 234.
Estudiante de tercer año, Brian Newkirk, tuvo el acabado superior para los hombres Hornet y se perdió honores-MIAA por un punto. El tiempo de Newkirk de 25:39.19 le dio un puesto 21º en la carrera 8k de hombres.
Estudiante de tercer año, Thomas LaRoche, fue el siguiente corredor de ESU en cruzar la línea. Terminó en el 33º lugar con un tiempo de 26:03.36. Los ocho hombres Hornet combinaron para un 10º puesto final con una puntuación de 221.
Corredores de Emporia State ahora se preparan para su carrera más importante del año en los campeonatos regionales centrales de los países del NCAA cross country. El evento está programado para el sábado 5 de noviembre en Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
