Local bookstore hosts ESU professor’s poetry reading

William Clamurro, a professor of Spanish at ESU, reads an excerpt from his newest book on Wednesday at the Ellen Plumb Bookstore. The bookstore held a combination reading and book signing for Clamurro’s book of poetry, “Comfort & Lies”, which was published this year.

Over two-dozen individuals crowded into Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore last Wednesday to hear Emporia State’s Spanish professor, William H. Clamurro perform from two of his poetry books, “Comfort & Lies” and “Songs of Love’s Disillusion and Despair.” Those in attendance were encouraged to purchase his work after the event, with proceeds going towards the Creative Writing Fund.

“I was very gratified to see this many people come,” Clamurro said.

Clamurro introduced his performance saying, “I used to write poetry when I was young. I still do, it’s quite dreadful.”

Clamurro’s performance style and content were highly favored by the audience, with laughter peppered throughout.

“Definitely a wide variety of poetry with a lot of rhythmic play on words and humor,” said Victoria Beckman-Jacobs, senior English major. “Others were more serious reflective and lyrical.”

“A lot of humor tonight,” said Marcia Lawrence, owner of Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore. “Also some very heart-rending poems that were delivered in a way that each person could feel their own emotions in relation to the words.”

Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, having only been open for about seven weeks, has already become a safe haven for creative minds, according to Lawrence.

“It’s somewhat of a museum or a walking yellow pages so we can find other creative people in our community,” said Katherine Lowe, senior printmaking major.

It’s something Emporia needs, according to Beckman-Jacobs.

“Writers need a voice,” said Lawrence. “People who lovebooks want to meet the author, so it’s very important that the person be here in the flesh.”

Clamurro finds inspiration for his poetry by observing objects, seasons and change, and then attempting to put them into images.

“I’ve always enjoyed trying to make things with words, trying to make the words meaningful and musical,” Clamurro said.

Clamurro’s background as a poet goes back to his days in school.

“When I went to college I had the good fortune to take two years of creative writing lessons,” Clamurro said. “I also love American poetry, English Renaissance (and) Spanish poets of the golden age.”

Clamurro also wrote poetry while serving in Vietnam.

“I still go back to it because some parts of your life stay with you,” Clamurro said.

After the reception of his first two books, Clamurro is considering writing another book.

“I had so much fun making this book, I think I’ll make another one,” Clamurro said. “It’s all about my life in some ways. My imaginative life and real life.”