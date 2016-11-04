We Stand with Her

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Let’s be utterly honest here. This political year is a shit-storm.

We have Trump, a racist asshole who has no political background. We have Stein who likes to believe that she can magically make things happen. And Johnson, who may have a little political background, but is batshit crazy thinking that he could get rid of some very important departments of the government.

Then there’s Hillary Clinton.

She’s more qualified, more experienced and better equipped to be a legitimate leader of this country.

That is why she has The Bulletin’s vote.

Now, we know that some of our audience might be displeased by this announcement, but let us invite you to consider what we just talked about.

Clinton has been in the political game since 1993 when her husband, Bill Clinton, was elected into the presidency. She has been involved in politics longer than the majority of students on campus have been alive. If you don’t consider her time being First Lady as “political game,” consider that she was a U.S. Senator from 2001 up until 2009 when President Obama elected her as Secretary of State until 2015.

She has been a political figure for nearly 20 years. Where is that experience with Johnson, who only served 8 years (1995-2003) as Governor of New Mexico? Where was he after 2003?

Clinton is knowledgeable with how a country should function. It should function off of the needs and wants of the people, rather than corruption and greed within the countries own backbone, i.e. the government and corporations.

She knows that things can’t magically happen, like how Stein thinks the President has the right to just forgive student debt.

Clinton is for college students. She wants to lower the student debt which sits at a whopping $1.2 trillion, according to marketwatch.com.

Who doesn’t want affordable healthcare? I know I personally, as the Opinion Editor, would love to be able to get my medication for little to no money. I have to go without insurance because I can’t afford it. So, bye-bye me if I get majorly ill, need a blood transfusion or some other medical procedure.

And what about women’s rights? In a time where this nation is so backwards about women and minorities, we should want a leader who stands up to the “rich, white man!”…we’re looking at you, Trump.

So, while the political system seems messed up and it’s only for the corrupted rich men, the choice should be obvious if we want someone who will finally get this country back up on its feet and continue to be one of the leading nations of the world.

We’re with her. Are you?