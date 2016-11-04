Writing While Female

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Last week, I wrote an opinion piece about why students shouldn’t conceal and carry. As soon as it was posted online, a Facebook page shared the post and commented on it, “a prime example of a gun grabbing moron. I bet she blames spoons for making her fat.” This was followed by a “she’s a Hillary hag for sure.”

Soon, seven other men began commenting on the story calling me a bitch, a broad, stupid and fat. Then, they started talking about the way I’d scream when someone murdered me.

This was a shock to me, and reading it, I felt violated, hurt and scared. But it was not as big of a shock as it should have been.

As a female opinion writer, I have come to expect this to some degree.

As a female journalist, this attitude has somehow become the norm for me.

I do not and did not expect everyone to agree with me. When I wrote my article it was to spur quality and intelligent debate, but I was met with something very different.

At the exact same time my article was released to the public, another opinion writer, a male, wrote an article reviewing ESU’s homecoming musical “Big River.”

In response, he recieved a very long, thoughtful comment that addressed key parts of his argument. My colleague received comments that, while the person didn’t agree with the article, were respectful.

I was called a bitch.

I was called a stupid broad.

My screams, and the way I would sound as I died, were fantasized and joked about.

This is not a “funny game.” It never has been.

I have been a journalist for four years, and I have learned to expect to be called names, but my male counterparts never have to experience it. At most they might be called stupid or dumb, but a bitch? A fat whore?

Never.

My male counterparts are never attacked based on their looks or gender.

My male counterparts don’t know what it’s like to have your entire argument undermined by their gender.

I was told I couldn’t possibly “know shit” about conceal and carry, because I am a woman and women don’t mess with guns.

Last time I checked? The gun doesn’t care who’s holding it. It fires anyway.

I was raised by a father who taught me to shoot and shoot well. I was raised by a mother and a great aunt who emphasized, more than anything, that I could do anything my brothers could.

But for whatever reason, the world that I live in has set itself up so that when men give their opinions, even if they’re not thought out or rationalized, they are still respected. Men have the luxury of giving their opinion and not being afraid for their personal safety. Men can say whatever they want and they don’t have to fear the repercussions the way females do.

Being a female opinion writer presents its own set of issues, but it’s not going to stop me, and I’m not going to let it stop any of my other opinion writers.

If anything, we’re going to go faster and harder than before.

We will never stop writing.