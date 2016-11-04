Visit the Library

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The William Allen White Library, located in the southwest corner of campus, has an astounding number of resources for ESU students.

Resources that are not being used to their full potential.

The library offers a learning commons that is open 24 hours, with the free use of computers. Students also have access to SkyPrint 24/7.

It is home to ACES, a tutoring center that not only offers help to students in specific core subjects, but also offers studying tips, ways to manage stress and ways to improve time management skills.

The writing center, is active with employees who are devoted to helping you improve your papers or essays.

There is also ample space for students to meet with study groups, or partners for class projects.

The library has a plethora of books.

This includes scholarly books over a variety of subjects, which can be used as resources for research papers. There are also books to read for fun, children’s books that may be useful to elementary education majors, government documents and even special archives with historical records and artifacts.

Additionally, the library has librarians who are there to help you with any and all questions you may have about conducting research. They help to make the process quick and efficient, and teach you how to find the resources that will be most useful in your research paper.

They even host workshops on Wednesday nights that are devoted to teaching research strategies.

I know that I occasionally have trouble deciding where to start when conducting research for class, and as an English major, I have written a number of research papers. The librarians are kind and helpful, willing to work with you to help you during the beginning, middle, and end of your research quest.

Many ESU students do not realize that the library offers these great resources. Some have never even set foot in the building.

So why does it matter? Why do I think that using the library’s resources is so important?

College is not a place where you should spend thousands of dollars to attend just to scrape by in all of your classes. College is a place we should go to genuinely learn, and to increase our readership and scholarship.

Classes should not be about meaningless memorization just to pass a test. They should be about learning the subject matter in a way that we gain a true understanding.

Arguably, most importantly, we go to college to learn what we need to be successful when we enter the workforce. Employers do not want to hire someone who never made a real effort to learn what they will need to be great at their chosen career.

Therefore, I urge you to go to the library and see what it has to offer.

Visit ACES and work with the tutors. Gain a true understanding of the core subjects.

Go to the writing center and learn how to successfully structure your papers.

Talk to the librarians and learn how to quickly and efficiently find great resources for research papers.

Your college experience should be filled with fun as well, but please do not idly sit and let all of the opportunities to learn something pass you by.

So visit the library, use its resources and expand your knowledge.