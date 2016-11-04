Honors college hosts Halloween dance

Students dressed up in various costumes dance during the Halloween dance party last from 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday in the KSTC Ballroom. The event included a mummy wrapping, a murder mystery, and a piñata bash, was put on by the Honors College.

Hornets were invited by Emporia State’s Honors College to dress up in their Halloween costumes and enjoy Halloween-themed games and dancing, last Thursday in the Memorial Union ballroom.

The Honors College hosts a dance every semester and this is the second year. This semester was a Halloween-themed dance open to everyone with an entry fee was one dollar or a single canned good. All proceeds go to the Eureka Tornado Relief fund.

“We host it as an alternative for people who aren’t part of sororities and other members of greek life to have an event where they can dress up, have fun and go to a dance,” said Kay Andrews, social chair of the Honors College, sophomore biochemistry and molecular biology major. “That’s also why we host the Spring Ball for the Spring.”

The Spring Ball is a more formal dance compared to the Halloween dance, according to Andrews.

Tables filled half the ballroom, leaving enough room for the thirty or so dancers to dance comfortably.

Various candies were spread across the tables. The Honors College had prepared for more than just a dance. Pumpkin and ghost piñatas had also been fashioned, with dancers lining up to take swings. The event cost the Honors College around $250, according to Andrews.

“We also have a mummy wrap, a contest to see who can wrap them up the fastest,” said Katie Dold, advisory chair on the Honors Council, sophomore English major. “There’s also a murder mystery, with clues posted in the ballroom. People go around and figure out which suspects they think are lying. The right guesses win a prize.”

Jeremy Dold, a senior at Emporia high school, was one of the few to be wrapped up.

“Breaking out of the toilet paper was probably the best part,” Jeremy Dold said.

A costume contest finished off the event, with several awards handed out to different costumes. The “Funniest Costume” went to Holly Clark, a junior marketing major, dressed as Goofy.

“It’s actually a work in progress through several years,” Clark said. “I feel great, I tried really hard with this costume.”

The music was praised by the dancers, the playlist chosen by Honors College members.

“There’s songs from every kind of genre, so it’s not for one group of people, it’s for everybody,” Jeremy Dold said. “I would definitely come again.”