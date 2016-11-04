Pumpkin decoration contest used to raise suicide and awareness

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emporia State’s Hornets for Hope: Students Against Suicide held a pumpkin decorating competition as a fundraiser Tuesday in the Memorial Union. This was the the organization’s first time holding the event.

“We’re still getting our presence known on campus,” said Joseph Sommer, senior interdisciplinary studies major.

Five pumpkins of different shapes, colors and designs adorned their booth, each with a jar of various coins and currency beside it.

“We’re raising money for our April Out of the Darkness campus walk,” Sommer said.

The fundraiser is also to bring awareness that Hornets for Hope is an organization that can help students with depression, thoughts of suicide, or students who have dealt with such issues in the past, according to Zaira Dominguez, treasurer for Hornets for Hope and freshman biochemistry and sociology major.

The pumpkins were judged by student donations.

“Our goal as a group is to educate fellow students, faculty, and staff on the warning signs of potential suicide and that there are resources on campus that can help students with depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders,” said Melissa Kurtenbach, Hornets for Hope’s community adviser and campus outreach coordinator for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “We want students to know that they are not alone.”

The winning pumpkin was the Pumpkin Spice Latte, however the winner has not been located yet, according to Kurtenbach.

“We raised $35.58. We asked people to vote with dimes because our goal is to fill a 2-liter bottle full of dimes,” Kurtenbach said. “The total would be $700 if we filled the entire bottle with dimes.”

The winner will receive a prize in the form of a basket containing a “Be the Voice #StopSuicide” t-shirt, sweats and water bottle, according to Kurtenbach.

“I enjoy the creativity I saw from the pumpkins because they’re really outstanding and awesome to look at,” Dominguez said.