The student news site of Emporia State University.
Filed under Hornet Life

Trick or treaters celebrate Halloween

November 4, 2016Leave a Comment

Sarajo Mance

Children and their parents trick or treat five blocks of houses on Rural Street. The street was closed off from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to allow trick or treaters to safely celebrate Halloween.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under Hornet Life

Pumpkin decoration contest used to raise suicide and awareness
Pumpkin decoration contest used to raise suicide and awareness
Honors college hosts Halloween dance
Honors college hosts Halloween dance
International students showcase their talent in Culture Show
International students showcase their talent in Culture Show
Click clack: local bookstore hosts kickoff for national novel writing month
Click clack: local bookstore hosts kickoff for national novel writing month
Common and unique pet names in Emporia
Common and unique pet names in Emporia
The student news site of Emporia State University.
Trick or treaters celebrate Halloween