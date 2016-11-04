Cultural appropriation costume information posted around campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A black and orange poster hangs on the wall of Main Street in the Memorial Union providing information to students on the “do’s and don’ts” of Halloween costumes.

“Culture is the entire way of life of a society as manifested by shared material and nonmaterial products, so like language, dress, food (and) customs,” said Rachel Spaulding, assistant professor of English, modern languages and journalism. “So, if you’re dressing up as someone from a culture, like a Native American…that’s really culturally insensitive and inappropriate.”

Cultural appropriation in a Halloween costume, according to Spaulding, would be someone dressing as a woman from India by wearing a sari and putting a dot on their forehead. Spaulding continued to say that if a person was dressing as a specific person or political figure, such as Pancho Villa, Mahatma Gandhi or Malala Yousafzai, then it would not be cultural appropriation.

Deanna Williams, director of diversity programs, attributes that the reason people culturally appropriated Halloween costumes is because people are not educated.

“I think people don’t educate themselves on different cultures enough, so they feel like they can mimic a culture by their costume, which is cultural appropriation,” Williams said.

According to Abby Weiser, sophomore sociology major people need to be more culturally aware to keep cultural appropriation from happening during Halloween.

Thoung Tran, sophomore painting and printmaking major, agreed with Weiser.

“It is really disrespectful to cultures that are misrepresented,” Tran said. “It’s not just students who are doing this, it’s celebrities, who are culturally appropriating.”