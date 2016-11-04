Visiting professor talks about cannibal galaxies, universe

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Roughly 65 students and staff turned out to hear Bharat Ratra, distinguished professor of physics from Kansas State University, speak about dark matter, energy, and the expanding universe last Thursday.

Ratra has been researching cosmology and astroparticle physics for around 30 years, earning his master’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, in New Delhi in 1982 and his Ph. D from Stanford in 1986.

“I’ve discovered that atoms make up about five percent, dark matter makes up about 23 percent and dark energy makes up much, much more of the universe,” Ratra said.

The lecture lasted an hour and introduced audience members to some of the research being done by Ratra.

“My favorite part was hearing about how bigger galaxies would eat surrounding galaxies, basically making them cannibals feeding off others,” said Jaide Johnson, senior crime and delinquency studies major.

Others learned new things about the existence of galaxies within space itself.

“Probably the most interesting thing I learned was about the universe expanding, how the galaxies don’t expand but the space between them does,” said Cody Nightingale, junior elementary education major.

Most of what the universe is composed of is unknown to humans at this time, according to Ratra.

“We don’t know what makes up 95 percent of the universe,” Ratra said. “The elements we know of only make up about five percent.”

Nightgale was surprised by this claim.

“With our technology and scientists I personally thought that we would know more than just five percent. I thought it was way bigger,” Nightingale said.

Regardless of what was learned, audience members enjoyed the presentation.

“I think that the presentation was very educational,” Johnson said. “I loved the colorful pictures of the galaxies and stars.