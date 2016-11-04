The student news site of Emporia State University.
Men banned from the weight room for annual “Women and Weights”

Gaby Amparan, Spanish Editor • November 4, 2016Leave a Comment

Abigail Ponce

Tatiana Britton, senior health promotion major, spots, or assists, Megan Monk, senior chemistry major, with incline bench press reps last Thursday inside the recreation center weight room. Thursday was the first Women and Weights class of this semester, which allows women to use the weight room without the intimidation of males.

The Student Rec. Center closed its weight room to all men from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. last Thursday for this year’s Women and Weights event, put on by female trainers Tatiana Britton, senior health promotion major, Mallory Kramer, junior health promotion major, Emily Haselwood, senior health promotion major and Reba Basore, senior business administration major.

“We want to inform women about the lifts they can do to feel comfortable in the gym,” said Kramer. “Women can workout too. We can lift.”

Women and Weights attempts to combat the myths and stereotypes about women and lifting, as well as help women feel less intimidated about going into a weight room full of men, according to Kramer.

The one hour session consisted of four different stations, each ran by one of the four trainers. The group of women in attendance were a mix of both women who have lifted before and women who never have, according to Britton.

“I have lifted some in the past but never seriously,” said Ziarra Arzu, freshman nursing major. “I liked that it was informative and that women  had the whole room to        themselves.”

Britton stressed to the women that “you don’t have to lift tons to get fit,” and encouraged them to not feel intimidated.

The trainers taught  various lifts at Women and Weights that focus on both the upper and lower body.

“I love working with all the different people as a trainer, from the general population, to the elite and to those who have never worked out a day in their life,” Britton said. “I love making an impact and that connection with people.”

Women and Weights is put on every year during the fall semester.

“We did a better job of putting the word out this year,” Kramer said. “I think it’s been our best outcome.”

Leave a Comment

