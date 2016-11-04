Short play festival offers unique opportunities to students

Zach Palmer, junior interdisciplinary studies major and Nicole Valek, senior English major, perform “The Notebook” Saturday in Plumb Hall, during the annual short play festival. The short play was performed along with five others as part of the annual short play festival, which featured works written by students in ESU’s playwriting class.

After a morning of rehearsal, student actors, directors and playwrights were able to see their productions come to life during the Short Play Festival held Saturday in Plumb Hall.

“They were students from my playwriting class and they had the chance to write a play, choose actors for it and have a director help the finished product come together,” said Kevin Rabas, professor of playwriting and chair of the English, modern languages and journalism department.

Plays ranged from one to 10 minutes in length and featured Emporia State students as the actors.

“It was really nice because we got to see how the authors wanted it to be and what the director wanted it to be, then seeing how those fit together,” said Nicole Valek, actor and senior English major.

With about 30 audience members for the performances, playwrights and directors were able to gauge how their expectations met up with the reality of a live performance.

“I saw everyone having fun and getting engaged in this,” said Murad Jalilov, attendee and senior political science major. “It would have been a delight for a playwright to see their play staged and perform and at the same time I think the directors would enjoy staging the play.”

The festival is held every year to afford students the opportunity to experience the entire process of writing a play and seeing it performed, according to Rabas.