Hornets defeat Tigers on Senior Day, 24-16

Two of the top offenses in the MIAA met for a Senior Day matchup at Welch Stadium last Saturday as the Hornets defeated Fort Hays State 24-16 in what developed into a defensive battle.

The conditions played a factor in limiting scoring opportunities. A stiff wind throughout the game altered the flight of balls in the air, causing missed field goals and off-target throws on both sides. Altogether, the two teams combined to convert on only 13 of 38 third-down opportunities. Punts with the wind traveled as long as 79 yards with kicks against it going for as short as 24.

“Neither team could get that much going in the first half,” said Braxton Marstall, (ESU) redshirt-sophomore quarterback. “We just couldn’t find any consistency.”

After going three-and-out on their opening drive, the Hornets regained possession immediately as senior defensive back J.P. Lohrentz intercepted a pass on the Tiger’s first play from scrimmage.

Marstall connected with Louis Dailey, junior wide receiver, eight plays later for a 10-yard touchdown pass. The score marked the only time a team reached the endzone in the first half as ESU headed into the locker room with a 7-3 lead.

“Fort Hays definitely gave us some problems offensively in the first half,” Emporia State head football coach, Garin Higgins, said. “We didn’t execute really well, we missed some throws and just really weren’t on the same page.”

The teams traded punts on the first three possessions of the second half before a big play opened the scoring.

Marstall found senior receiver Mitchell Foote running wide open for a 65-yard touchdown strike on the first play of their second drive of the half, putting the Hornets up by two scores in the third quarter.

“Coach saw something in their defense in an earlier play, and we wanted to go back to it,” Foote said. “[Braxton] hit me with an absolute jet stream of a throw. We know he has a big arm and he showed it.”

The Tigers opened the scoring in the fourth quarter, as a 10-yard scamper by running back Shaquille Cooper cut into the Hornet lead. Hays elected to go for two but failed to convert, leaving the score at 14-9 with 13:22 remaining in the game.

The Hornets would answer with a five play, 78-yard scoring drive to put the game out of reach. A 38-yard touchdown pass from Marstall to junior wide receiver Morris Williams II extended the Hornet cushion to 21-9.

With five minutes remaining, Austin Morton, junior kicker, knocked a 42-yard attempt through the uprights to give ESU more insurance. Hays would add a touchdown with seconds remaining to draw the score to 24-16, but were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick attempt.

“I’m definitely proud of our seniors, but I also know we have a long way to go,” Higgins said. “From this moment on, we’re going to ride on their shoulders and hope they can lead us deep into the postseason.”

Emporia State (8-1, 8-1 in the MIAA) will travel to St. Joseph, Missouri this Saturday for a matchup against Missouri Western State. Kickoff at Spratt Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.