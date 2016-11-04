Black student union hosts annual step dance

Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority members perform Saturday on the stage Albert Taylor Hall as zombies at the black student union step show. Alpha Sigma Alpha won the show for the second year in a row, with Sigma Sigma Sigma in second and Phi Delta Theta finishing third.

Emporia State’s black student union hosted their annual step show last Saturday in Albert Taylor Hall. Four Greek houses performed, along with three improvised dances from volunteers urged to the stage by MCs Kayla Gilmore, president of BSU and junior organizational communications major and Ceanna Trice, vice-president of BSU and junior organizational communications major.

“I dance. It’s what I do so it felt right to do it, and I had fun,” said Hewleek McKoy, sophomore theatre major.

McKoy was persuaded to participate in the second improv dance with his Alpha Kappa Lambda brothers. He would go on to win a BSU shirt for his performance.

The performances of the event were well received by the audience, with passionate cheering coming from Greek members in particular.

“It was very stressful trying to get this all together,” Trice said. “Being able to watch it in its fullness is just beautiful because it was great. All the work we put into it manifested itself.”

The BSU began planning at the beginning of the fall semester, however scheduling amongst the various groups was difficult, delaying rehearsal for the event.

This delay impacted the planning of the dance, according to Carley Smith, member of Alpha Sigma Alpha and senior health promotion major.

“Since we didn’t have a lot of time, a lot of the stuff we used from online,” Smith said. “A couple of them are from years before that we then combined and changed different things up.”

Smith, who has participated for the past three years, coordinated the planning of Alpha Sigma Alpha’s dance.

Despite the late start in planning, the performance went well, according to Smith.

Alpha Sigma Alpha, returning champions, won first place in the dance. Sigma Sigma Sigma placed second and Phi Delta placed third

The performances were judged by unaffiliated individuals chosen by BSU.

Fees from the dance will go to the BSU to help fund the group’s intended trip to the BSU conference, according to Trice.

Can donations accepted at the entrance go to Corky’s Cupboard.

“I persuade other greek organizations and non-greek organizations to sign up next year so it can be longer and have more acts,” McKoy said.