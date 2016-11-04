Morse residents host haunted house

Donald Goode
A group of students who are traveling through the haunted house huddled into a corner as scarily dressed students scare the group. The Morse haunted hall had many students, who would wait in the lobby for their turn while they enjoyed snacks and decorated pumpkins, attend the night it operated.
Donald Goode
Two bloody “twins” run towards and scream at a group of students walking through the halls last Wednesday night. The Halloween hall was in a traditional spirit of ESU Halloween.
Donald Goode
Emporia State University students decorate the rooms and halls Wednesday in Abigail Morse for a Halloween scare for all students. The third floor of the dorms is used as storage and is turned into a haunted house put on by students every year.
