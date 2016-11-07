Where hornets dine: hornet’s nest, hornet express, or home

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emporia State’s Hornet Express and Hornet’s Nest offer different dining conveniences to students on campus, though some students prefer one over the other, and some prefer to eat exclusively off campus.

“I prefer the HX since I live off campus,” said Abbey Davies, senior English major. “I just prefer the grab and go kind of meal style.”

Davies estimates she spends $20-$30 a semester at the HX, and chooses not to eat in the Nest since she does not have a meal plan.

Reid Rech, senior English major, also lives off campus and finds HX more convenient than the Nest, and estimates spending $20-$30 a month in the HX.

“HX isn’t expensive, but I could probably eat for cheaper at home or other fast food places,” Rech said. “It’s nice when you’re in a hurry and on campus.”

Students who live on campus have different reasons for preferring the nest over HX and vice versa. Sydney Shiflet, freshman elementary education major, Makenzie Moore, freshman elementary education major, Isabel Baumer, freshman art therapy major, Carissa McAfee, freshman marketing management and theatre major, and Peyton Gould, freshman accounting major all live on campus and have meal plans, but that doesn’t stop some from dining in HX.

“I eat at the Nest for lunch and dinner, but when I can’t because of classes I eat at the HX,” Baumer said.

Baumer estimates spending $10 a month in the HX.

“I like the grill there,” Shiflet said. “I like that better than the cafe food.”

Shiflet visits the HX more often and spends $15 a week on meals there.

The HX offers a convenience to students who are crunched for time or just looking for a quick bite to eat with friends.

“I eat at the Nest two times a day, except on Tuesday and Thursday,” Moore said. “On those days I eat at the HX.”

The HX also offers the benefit of involving one in the campus community, according to Davies.

Almost all of the students agreed that while the HX offers greater convenience, if they had the choice of bringing food from home or cooking at home, it would be the better choice.

“If I had the option and had a kitchen, I would definitely cook and not eat at the cafe or HX,” Gould said.

Some students, like McAfee, do not have a preference at all.

“I’m not really that picky, I just kinda like food so it’s all good,” McAfee said.