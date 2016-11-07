My Favorite Thing About Trump

It’s Monday night, the 7th of November. I write this at approximately 18:00, sipping Earl Grey from my London mug as I am whisked alongside the Austrian Alps on a train from Salzburg back to Graz.



Guess what tomorrow is?



For those Americans reading this, yeah. You’re hyperaware.



Election day.



Hillary. Trump. Not quite sure why we don’t refer to them both by surnames.



2016 is a big year.



I was talking with one of my international buddies from Spain about my feelings over the impending American doom when he asked, “Ahh, mein Gott. I don’t understand this American dilemma. Is there anything to like about Trump?!”.



Fair question.



My reply threw him off guard: “Well, there is one thing”.



When Europeans recognize my American accent as I’m traveling, many flock to ask my opinion on the masochistic Trump. He’s such an unbelievable airhead, such an international joke to pin on such an internationally influential United States of America; non-Americans are just as baffled as we are.



It takes two hands to count the amount of late-night pub discussions I’ve had with my international buddies on the topic of Trump and politics. I’ve discussed American politics with locals while hiking up mountains in Slovenia. I’ve given my opinion while hitchhiking around Lake Garda in Italy. Trump and politics were the forefront of a conversation I had in a pub-hostel in rainy London with a Scot and a Brit. An Aussie chick I met in a hostel and I pillow-talked over American politics late one night in Salzburg. I’ve met many-an-Austrian on the bus to Uni with this topic.



Don’t get me wrong; if I wanted to only talk about American politics I would go back to America, it’s not my all-time favorite subject. But it’s such a great launchpad for other conversations. Talking about politics–and especially the fanatical Trump–has launched into stories of “one time I was involved in a Madrid city protest over government reform that ended in the militia getting called” and “my grandfather was one of the troops who liberated Auschwitz” and “in my country, it is legal to burn effigies of political leaders as long as those effigies are wearing capes”.



I will be truly truly sorry if Trump is elected our leader come tomorrow. He would undoubtedly lead our country into some kind of international chaos, I see no benefit whatsoever to electing him President.



But I am thankful for the conversations he has inspired and sparked.









Peace & Blessings



Josie